PS5 Is Attracting an Obscene Amount of FUD Right Now

Fear factor

The world is in lockdown, and apparently people have got far too much time on their hands. Following the reveal of the PlayStation 5 recently, there’s been a real uptick in FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding the forthcoming format – much of it completely baseless. One particularly amusing fairy-tale that’s doing the rounds claims that the next-gen console overheats and “fails at an alarming rate”.

This post – which originated on YouTube as far as we can tell – has been shared thousands of times around the web. In it, the author concludes that “Sony rested on its laurels” and “screwed up” the upcoming generation. It’s since emerged that the same poster has been Tweeting hyperbole about PlayStation’s untimely demise for months. He’s since made his account private.

The reality is that developers seem very optimistic about PS5’s tech specs, and particularly the PlayStation 5’s SSD hard drive and 3D audio technology. Lead designer Mark Cerny has also insinuated we’ll get a PS5 teardown in the near future. So, why are we posting this? Because in this modern era, false stories stick alarmingly quickly. Always check your sources, folks – and don’t believe everything you read online.