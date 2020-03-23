PS5 Is Coming Sony Insists, As Official Website Is Updated

Holiday 2020 release window reiterated

The official PlayStation 5 website has been updated, following last week’s behemoth blowout from lead architect Mark Cerny. The page now says ‘PS5 is coming’ and reiterates the console’s Holiday 2020 release date. It also includes brief information on the device’s super-fast SSD hard drive and 3D audio.

“With these capabilities, PS5 will allow developers to maximise their creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design,” the website summarises. As before, there’s a form for fans to fill out in order to receive regular email updates on the next-gen console, with the platform holder pledging dibs on “the PS5 release date, PS5 price, and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games”.

That’s some good SEO there, Sony.