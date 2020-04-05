PS5 Preview Issue Leads with Godfall in Official PlayStation Magazine

Godly

Starved of next-gen news? The latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK is leading with a PlayStation 5 preview special – and Godfall is the cover star. Available on newsagent stands right now, the blowout promises information on all PS5 games confirmed and rumoured to date, including Watch Dogs Legion and Dying Light 2.

Speaking specifically about how Sony’s new hardware will improve Techland’s undead sequel, lead producer Eugen Harton said that the PS5’s SSD will help improve loading times “but we still have time to explore the ways we want to use the power provided by the new generation”. There’s more in the issue itself, and you can find out where to pick it up through here.