PS5 Reaches Major Milestone As Devs Receive Final DualSense Controllers

A sense of touch

Teams making PlayStation 5 games will now be working with the final DualSense controllers, as Sony has reached an important milestone and its shipping the final unit to studios.

“Based on our discussions with developers, we concluded that the sense of touch within gameplay, much like audio, hasn’t been a big focus for many games,” said Sony’s Hideaki Nishino. “We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller. This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play.”

It’s not the only innovation that’s included with the DualSense, as it also features a new Create button, altered light bar, and microphone array. You can find out more about the PS5 controller through here.