PS5 restock news in the UK – Game, Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys, and others.

PS5 restock news from Game, Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys, and other retailers in the United Kingdom.

PS5 consoles may be available at various UK retailers later tonight or tomorrow.

As we track restocks at stores like Argos, Very, Amazon, GAME, and Smyths Toys, this live blog is the best place to stay up to date on the latest stock drops in both the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, a major new software update for PS5 and PS4 was released today, with the goal of giving users more control over group chats, including the ability to create private chats, as well as other ‘quality of life’ enhancements.

Visit this link to sign up:

You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

You must also be based in one of the following countries: the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, or France.

Keep in mind that the voice control feature is currently only available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

If you’re chosen, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to get the software’s beta version.

A PS5 console with an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account are required.

You won’t have to re-register for future updates because you’ll be automatically added to the potential participant pool once you’ve signed up.

You can also go back to a non-beta version of your system software at any time.

Keep in mind that, while beta tests are a great idea for gadget nerds, they can also cause problems.

Because beta software is prone to bugs, your PS5 may act strangely.

On the PS5, SONY is releasing a new voice control feature.

The science fiction trick entails using voice commands to control your console.

Because the feature is still in beta, it isn’t available on the PS5.

Anyone who signs up for the beta, on the other hand, can try it out right now.

According to Sony, you can use the feature to open any game you want using the wake phrase “Hey PlayStation.”

For apps, it’s the same story.

You can also change various settings using voice commands.

You can also control the playback of media by pausing, skipping, and playing songs.

It’s common knowledge that Sony sells two versions of the PS5, the disc edition and the digital edition.

The digital edition differs from the physical edition in terms of performance, design, and technical specifications…

