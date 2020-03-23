PS5 SSD Could Reduce Game Sizes and Save Storage Space

Another pro

A really nifty thing about the PlayStation 5’s SSD hard drive is that it could actually result in smaller game sizes, thus reducing the footprint of titles in its 825GB storage space. The way games are designed now, many assets are replicated dozens of times over in order to enable them to be drawn into the scene quicker using slower standard HDDs.

However, because the PS5’s SSD is so fast, this kind of shortcut may become a thing of the past. According to an old GDC presentation, around 10GB of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s overall file size could be attributed to duplicated assets and objects, so that’s a big overall saving if this technique is rendered obsolete.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that next-gen titles are likely to utilise higher quality assets overall, which could mean that they retain a very large hard drive footprint despite the aforementioned optimisations. As a result, file sizes could very well remain high – there’s just a strong chance they’ll be more efficient with it.