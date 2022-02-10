PS5 stock UK – The PS5 and PS4 system software betas have been released, as well as the latest restock news from Game, Amazon, Smyths Toys, and other retailers.

PS5 stock UK – The PS5 and PS4 system software betas have been released, as well as the most recent restock news from Game, Amazon, Smyths Toys, and other retailers.

PS5 consoles could be available THIS WEEK at a number of UK retailers.

As we track restocks at stores like Argos, Very, Amazon, GAME, and Smyths Toys, this live blog is the best place to keep up with the latest stock drops in both the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, a major new software update for PS5 and PS4 was released today, with the goal of giving users more control over group chats, including the ability to create private chats, as well as other ‘quality of life’ enhancements.

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5 (we envy you! ), Currys is offering Horizon Forbidden West at a discount when you use a coupon code at checkout.

Make sure to use the coupon code “ALOY15” at checkout to get this deal.

Horizon Forbidden West will be the last PS5 game to receive a free upgrade. This means that if you bought the PS4 version first, you’ll have to pay an upgrade fee for all future PS5 games.

Pre-order ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ on PS4 with a free PS5 upgrade: £59.99, now £50.99 at Currys.co.uk

Even if many of us are having trouble getting stock, knowing how much we’re going to spend is always a good idea.

Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5, as you are all aware.

The PS5 digital edition costs £349.99, while the standard PS5 costs £449.99 and comes with a disc drive.

Retailers such as Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo, and Ace Studio prefer to sell PS5 consoles in bundles, which means paying more for a second controller, a selection of games, and other accessories.

Bundles are easier to come by, but be aware that you will end up spending more money than if you bought the console separately.

