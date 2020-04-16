PS5 supply will reportedly be more limited at launch than PS4, not likely delayed to 2021

A new report grants insight into what’s going on with PlayStation 5’s PR plan, likely launch supply and more.
Source: Nick Sutrich/Android Central
What you need to know
- A new report from Bloomberg indicates PS5 supply may be more limited at launch than the PS4.
- This report also indicates it isn’t likely the console will be delayed.
- The PS5 is still scheduled to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
As the wait for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) continues, a new report from Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa at Bloomberg is giving us some insight into what may be going on. According to this report, launch supply for the PS5 will be more limited than what was available for the PS4, with Sony telling assembly partners to manufacture 5 to 6 million PS5s by March 2021, as opposed to 7.5 million PS4s.
The report also notes that the price of the console will be higher than its predecessor, with game developers making games for the PS5 stating they expect it’ll run from $499 to $549. A prior report from Bloomberg indicated Sony was struggling with the price of the console due to component scarcity. A delay is reportedly unlikely unless Microsoft also delays the Xbox Series X.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 is making PR difficult for Sony, with the reveal of the DualSense controller was reportedly done in haste due to fears the controller would soon leak, since it had been shared with third-party partners. The appearance of the console itself, by contrast, is a secret known only to an “inner circle” at Sony. Building on this, Sony may forgo a traditional conference to announce the PS5 release date and price.
As a result of the limited supply, Sony’s plan is reportedly to rely on existing PS4 console stock to introduce new users into the ecosystem. The PS5 is currently slated to release sometime in Holiday 2020. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more or this situation changes.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.
PlayStation 5
Main
- PlayStation 5: Everything we know so far
- PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: How they compare
- PS5 Specs: What’s in the next-gen PlayStation
- Will PS4 games work on the PlayStation 5?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Motorola Edge leak shows off the phone’s design, reaffirms key specs
Alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Edge have been leaked online, reaffirming the presence of a hole-punch display and a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone’s key tech specs have also been “confirmed,” thanks to a Google Play Console listing.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $250
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 sees the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I’m concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
Moto G Stylus review: This pen isn’t actually mightier
Motorola’s new Moto G Stylus tries to continue the trend of fantastic inexpensive phones, but this one falls short.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it’s too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.