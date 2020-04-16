PS5 supply will reportedly be more limited at launch than PS4, not likely delayed to 2021

A new report grants insight into what’s going on with PlayStation 5’s PR plan, likely launch supply and more.

As the wait for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) continues, a new report from Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa at Bloomberg is giving us some insight into what may be going on. According to this report, launch supply for the PS5 will be more limited than what was available for the PS4, with Sony telling assembly partners to manufacture 5 to 6 million PS5s by March 2021, as opposed to 7.5 million PS4s.

The report also notes that the price of the console will be higher than its predecessor, with game developers making games for the PS5 stating they expect it’ll run from $499 to $549. A prior report from Bloomberg indicated Sony was struggling with the price of the console due to component scarcity. A delay is reportedly unlikely unless Microsoft also delays the Xbox Series X.

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 is making PR difficult for Sony, with the reveal of the DualSense controller was reportedly done in haste due to fears the controller would soon leak, since it had been shared with third-party partners. The appearance of the console itself, by contrast, is a secret known only to an “inner circle” at Sony. Building on this, Sony may forgo a traditional conference to announce the PS5 release date and price.

As a result of the limited supply, Sony’s plan is reportedly to rely on existing PS4 console stock to introduce new users into the ecosystem. The PS5 is currently slated to release sometime in Holiday 2020. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more or this situation changes.