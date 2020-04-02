PS5 Teardown Will Happen in the Near Future, Cooling Solution to Be Detailed

A quiet place

Sony will publish a teardown of the PlayStation 5’s hardware soon, designer Mark Cerny has alluded in an interview with Digital Foundry. The overwhelmingly dense article – which expands upon many of the points made in the Marble Madness man’s recent presentation – makes references to the next-gen console’s cooling system. “We’re saving [that] for our teardown, I think you’ll be quite happy with what the engineering team came up with,” he said.

The Japanese giant has been mocked for the fan noise of its current consoles, with the PS4 Pro being particularly egregious. Cerny seems to be suggesting that the PS5 will run much quieter than its predecessors, but the proof will be in the pudding. We’re looking forward to more information being revealed in the near future, including what kind of form factor the format will adopt.