PS5 Will Be Transformative for Games, Console Design Revealed in Coming Months

Still on track for Holiday 2020

The more we learn about the PlayStation 5, the more it becomes obvious that Sony is not simply willing to retread old ground. While the next-gen console will retain the hallmarks of what made the PlayStation 4 a success, the Japanese giant is moving in some bold new directions, introducing hardware specifically designed to change the way we play.

For boss Jim Ryan, it will be transformative for games. “DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” he said on the PlayStation Blog. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.”

Ryan also took a moment to reiterate that PS5 will release Holiday 2020, and that it will showcase the console design soon. “We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months,” he concluded.