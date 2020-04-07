PS5 Will Get You Sharing with New Create Button on DualSense Controller

Play, Create, Share

We’d argue that the PlayStation 4’s Share button is the greatest innovation of the current generation, so it’s no surprise to see Sony completely upgrade the feature for the PlayStation 5’s all-new DualSense controller.

“With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves,” explained Hideaki Nishino. “We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch.”

We imagine this will be an amalgamation of many popular Share features established on the PS4. What if, for example, Photo Modes are now part of the console’s operating system – meaning that filters and borders can be added at a system level? And what if video editing app SHAREfactory is bundled in as well? The imagination boggles.