PS5 Won’t Require a Headset for Communication in Online Multiplayer

Microphone included with DualSense

You won’t need a headset or microphone to communicate with friends or teammates in PlayStation 5 multiplayer, as the DualSense controller includes a microphone array built-in. While this feature had previously been touted by the platform holder, it’s now confirmed that the technology can be utilised for voice chat.

“[The microphone] is ideal for jumping into a quick conversation. Of course, if you are planning to chat for a longer period, it’s good to have that headset handy,” explained Hideaki Nishino on the PlayStation Blog. There has been speculation that the PS5 also includes an Alexa-esque PlayStation Assistant feature, and it’s safe to assume that the on-board microphone will be utilised for that, too.