PS5’s Controller Has A Built-In Microphone

Sony has revealed the official design for the DualSense, the new controller for its next-gen console, PlayStation 5. The PS5’s new controller alters the design of PS4’s Dualshock 4 in a few ways–most notably, changing the overall shape to more closely resemble an Xbox One controller or Switch Pro controller–including the implementation of a built-in microphone.

“DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset–ideal for jumping into a quick conversation,” Sony senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino wrote in a blog post. “But of course, if you are planning to chat for a longer period, it’s good to have that headset handy.” Sony subsequently confirmed the controller does have a standard headphone jack.

The DualSense makes plenty of other changes too. It ditches the Dualshock 4’s Share button for a new Create button, goes for a two-toned color design as opposed to a single shade, moves the light bar to now encircle the touchpad, and adjusts the angles of the triggers. Some features do remain the same though–for example, the DualSense will include a rechargeable battery like the DualShock 4, as opposed to supporting AA batteries like the Xbox Series X’s controller.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games–continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”