PS5’s DualSense Controller Has Vastly Improved Analogue Sticks

Stick it to the man

We’ve posted plenty of articles about the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller this week, but one teensy tiny detail we missed pertains to the analogue sticks. Sony appears to have retained the general shape of the sticks, but it’s added a textured surface to the rim and smoothed the central section, which should help with comfort and grip.

Here’s a comparison so you can see for yourself, with the DualSense on the left and DualShock 4 on the right:

Hopefully these new sticks are less susceptible to damage than their immediate predecessor, as early iterations of the DualShock 4 could be particularly flimsy. Do you like the look of these improved analogue sticks? Train your thumbs in the comments section below.