PS5’s DualSense Controller Will Have ‘Strong’ Battery Life

Tested on a variety of hand sizes

Sony’s promised that the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller will have a “strong” battery life, although it resisted comparisons with the DualShock 4 and failed to give an estimated number of hours. Obviously, there are a lot of new features packed into the pad, including resistant triggers and haptic feedback, so don’t expect to be playing with this thing all day without needing a charge.

“We took thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery, and to lessen the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added,” said Hideaki Nishino on the PlayStation Blog. “DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics.”

Nishino concluded that the Japanese giant’s aim with the controller is to almost make it like it doesn’t exist at all: “Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands.”