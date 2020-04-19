PS5’s Launch Aiming to Be Simultaneous Worldwide

Jim Ryan has apparently requested it

While it doesn’t sound like there’ll be many PlayStation 5 consoles to go around when it launches this Holiday 2020, there’s hope you may not have to wait for the system to arrive in your country. You may recall that Sony staggered the release of the PlayStation 4 in 2013, making it available in North America first, then Europe a couple weeks later, and then finally Japan the following year. According to a report on Bloomberg, however, boss Jim Ryan wants the next-gen device to be available everywhere on the same day.

“PlayStation chief Jim Ryan has stressed that the machine’s launch should be simultaneous around the globe, according to people in the company’s supply chain,” the website reports.

This is good news because it means no one will be left twiddling their thumbs, waiting for the hardware to be made available in their region. Of course, it could prove a massive headache for the Japanese giant to overcome, with console launches notoriously challenging – and coronavirus throwing a massive spanner in the works on top. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, because we’re still not convinced the console is going to make it out on time.