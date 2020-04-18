PSA: Games Done Quick’s speedrunning marathon for COVID-19 relief is happening this weekend

Games Done Quick (GDQ), an organization that raises money for charity with speedrunning events, is hosting an online-only speedrunning marathon all weekend in support of COVID-19 relief. The event, titled Corona Relief Done Quick (CRDQ), is scheduled to run through Sunday. You can watch the event on Twitch.

CRDQ will be raising money for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization. Direct Relief’s COVID-19 efforts include getting personal protective equipment to health care workers, providing chronic disease medications to community clinics and health centers across the US, and more.

You can see the full schedule and lineup of games right here. I’m most looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time randomizer co-op run later today, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 any-percent run on Saturday, and the Super Metroid 100 percent run on Sunday, which will be the penultimate run of the show.

When GDQ announced CRDQ in March, the organization also said that its usual summer speedrunning marathon, Summer Games Done Quick, was postponed from June until August 16th–23rd. The summer event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

