PSA: Get Two Free Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 Themes Right Now

Final Fantasy VII Remake has finally arrived on PS4, which means your weekend plans are probably set. While you’ll obviously want to spend as much time in the game as possible, you can also add some Final Fantasy VII Remake decor to your PS4’s menu screen with two new FF7 themes that dropped alongside the game.

The first theme features Cloud Strife and the rest of the gang looking out at the sunset. All you need to do to unlock this theme is claim the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on the PlayStation Store before May 11. It’s not a super exciting theme to look at, but it’s accompanied by gorgeous music and pleasant menu-browsing sounds. Plus, it’s free.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can snag an exclusive theme as well. The Cloud theme celebrates one of the defining images of Final Fantasy VII’s legacy: Cloud standing before a Mako reactor with his Buster Sword slung across his back.

If you ordered your copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake from Amazon, you’ll also get a Sephiroth theme, while those who pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store and own a copy of Final Fantasy XIV can get a separate “Prelude” theme that flashes to Midgar and an image of Cloud.

For those diving into the game, you’re in for a treat. It earned an essential 10/10 in GameSpot’s Final Fantasy VII Remake review. If you haven’t picked up your copy yet, check out our Final Fantasy VII Remake buying guide for more information on the various editions and bonuses. Fair warning: physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake are hard to come by right now due to delays in shipping caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.