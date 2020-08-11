[PSA] Stalkers Will Know Your Running Routes Online: Don’t Post Running Activities

People tend to post everything they do online, including their daily routines such as running or jogging. However, a report implies that people should stop posting their regular running routes online because stalkers will have easy access to it, allowing them to follow you without you even knowing it.

Also Read: [BEWARE] China’s All-Seeing Massive Surveillance Could Monitor Every ‘Millimeter’ of an Entire Populaton

According to 9TO5Mac’s latest report, online users tend to half-joke that if people don’t post the logs from their cycle ride or running routine, it didn’t happen at all. But, posting your daily records on social media platforms could reveal more information about your activity.

Also Read: China’s Voice Bots Can Make 3,000 Annoying Calls A Day Even If You Block Them

A Twitter thread gained comments about the experience of different people being stalked after they posted their experience from stalkers, which was first reported by Gizmodo.

“It is actually so dangerous to post your running route online every day,” captioned the Twitter user, @jihanmarie, who started the thread.

“Reminds me of when someone asked on Twitter: ladies, what would you do if there were a curfew for men after 6pm? The main answer was : going for a run,” replied another user, @MAN_ANGE.

It was claimed that the app map, which shows a person’s daily route, could reveal a great deal to potential stalker or attacker if posted on Facebook, or even Twitter. According to Gizmodo’s latest report, unknown people can easily track your location if you don’t crop out your route’s GPS map.

It also explained that some individuals tend to post their runs on several social media platforms. It becomes a habit since they will continue to share their same 5 kilometers route early in the morning, and in the same park or road. This habit could allow unknown people to memorize their daily locations when jogging or running, as well as their average pace.

Stalkers or attackers would have enough information about your daily run, allowing them to know your current and your next location. The writer who posted the threat explained that it is easy to spy a person living several thousand miles.

MapMyRun app is one of the applications that show people’s workout history. Its “Explore tab,” which is located in the main feed, can allow any person to stalk a random individual’s profile and running route history. Selfies and other pictures are also posted on the app, enabling attackers and stalkers to identify their victims physically.

Scammers Sell Millions of Fake Views on Instagram Reels: You Can Buy 1,000 View For $5

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.