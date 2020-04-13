PSA: You can still sign up for a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

Bored? There’s still time to sign up for a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Even if you have mastered working from home, weekend days can weigh heavily if you don’t have much to do. Smack down boredom by taking Amazon’s 2020 Reading Challenge for two months of free unlimited reading from more than 1 million books and more with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Kindle Unlimited titles include best sellers and classics, ranging from the complete Harry Potter series to thrillers like In the Heart of the Fire by Dean Koontz and Last Day. You’ll also find self-improvement titles such as Stephen R. Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. There are titles for all age groups and reading preferences.

A Kindle Unlimited subscription also gives you access to current issues of popular magazines such as Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Conde Nast Traveler, New York, and Vogue plus trial subscriptions to The Washington Post, The New York Times, National Geographic, and more. Also, you can listen to thousands of Audible audiobooks.

Kindle e-reader tablets are perfect for reading or listening to Kindle Unlimited content, but you also download content directly to iOS, Android, and Windows devices with the free Kindle apps. Kindle Unlimited subscribers can download a maximum of ten titles to their devices. To access another title, you have to give up access to a previous book.

Current Kindle Unlimited subscribers are not eligible for this free two-month subscription offer, but for new customers, here’s your chance to break through the boredom of staying at home with new magazines, books, and audiobooks every month. After two months, your subscription will renew for $10 each month unless you cancel before the free trial expires. There are no contracts with Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, and you can cancel at any time. Canceling a subscription is simple, just go to the Kindle Unlimited website and select Manage Your Subscription. When you cancel a subscription, whether during the free trial or as a paid subscriber, you continue to have access to Kindle Unlimited content until the subscription period ends.

Two months of Kindle Unlimited content access for free is an excellent bargain, a savings of $20. You also may find the experience to be so enriching and entertaining that you want to continue when the two-month trial subscription ends. To take advantage of the offer, be sure to sign up by April 30.

