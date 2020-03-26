PSN Download Speed Restricted in EU and US, Sony Confirms

Coronavirus situation continues

On Tuesday earlier this week, Sony announced that it will be restricting the PlayStation Network’s download speeds in an attempt to preserve internet access for as many people as possible, and lessen the impact on providers during the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, this incentive was limited to European territories, but now the hardware manufacturer has announced that it is taking the same precautions across the US.

In an updated statement on the PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan writes:

If you missed the original statement, it said: “Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

It’s currently unclear whether these restrictions to download speed will have a noticeable impact on your ability to download games from the PlayStation Store, but if we learn more about the situation in the coming days, we’ll be sure to update this article.

With Push Square situated in the UK, we can’t say that we’ve noticed a significant difference in our download speeds on PS4 just yet, but then there may be some time before it truly takes hold.

Have you noticed any slower download speeds yourself? Share your results in the comments section below.