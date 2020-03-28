PSN Download Speeds Slowed in USA and Europe to Preserve Internet Bandwidth

Coronavirus restricts PlayStation Network speeds

Earlier this week, Sony announced that it will be restricting the PlayStation Network’s download speeds in an attempt to preserve Internet access for as many people as possible, and lessen the impact on service providers during the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, this incentive was limited to European territories, but now the hardware manufacturer has announced that it is taking the same precautions across the US.

In an updated statement on the PlayStation Blog, group president Jim Ryan explained: “Beginning today, we will take similar measures [to Europe] in the United States, and we will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure Internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve. We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times. Thank you again for your support, your patience, and for being part of the PlayStation community. Please stay home and stay safe.”

If you missed the original statement, it said: “Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads, but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

Thus far the impact seems largely limited, but we’re monitoring the situation and will be sure to update as soon as we learn more about this escalating issue. We can say that with Push Square situated in the UK, we haven’t noticed a significant difference in our download speeds on PS4 just yet, but then there may be some time before it truly takes hold.

Have you noticed any slower download speeds yourself? Share your results in the comments section below.