Psych, Saved By the Bell, and Punky Brewster sequel series trailers are pure nostalgia

NBC’s Peacock unfurled its wings on April 15 for Xfinity customers. While this soft preview of the new streaming service doesn’t contain much new content (save for kid’s series Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space), a series of trailers tweeted by Peacock reminds us all that there are plenty of new(ish) titles dropping on the platform eventually, including a second Psych movie, a Punky Brewster sequel series, and a Saved by the Bell Reunion.

Yes, that’s right. Peacock’s really hitting hard for the nostalgia factor here.

Titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (get it? Because there is a character whose nickname is Lassie), the Psych movie brings back fake psychic detectives Shawn and Gus for a new adventure. The trailer is full of them reprising old bits (Shawn introducing himself normally but giving Gus a weird title or name, for instance), with a cheeky nod to just how old these bits are.

Grab your pineapple — #Psych2 is bringing your favorite crime-solving duo to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/XZuFwiZpgC

The Punky Brewster series, meanwhile, sees the plucky tween all grown up and raising three kids of her own, while rediscovering her “punky” spirit.

#PunkyBrewster’s all grown up and bringing #PunkyPower to #PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/Rzl9uRax4I

The Saved by the Bell reunion brings back the ol’ class to a high school of 2020.

Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV

In addition to the nostalgia-fueled sequels and reunions, Peacock will also debut new series, including an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, a thriller called The Capture, a prequel series of DreamWorks’ Madagascar featuring the zoo animals as kids, a spy comedy starring David Schwimmer, and a biopic about Hollywood mystery Angelyne.

Peacock debuts to the public on July 15, with both free and paid tiers. Peacock Premium is necessary to watch full seasons of the original content. None of the trailers have specific release dates beyond 2020.