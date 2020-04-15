PUBG 7.1 Patch Notes: New Update Remakes Snow Map Vikendi

PUBG Corp has released a new update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which has recently gone into Season 7. Update 7.1 sees the return of Vikendi, PUBG’s snow-covered map that was removed back in Season 6 when Karakin was added to the battle royale game. It’s not the same Vikendi you remember, however.

As you can see in the image embedded below, the snow levels for Vikendi have been adjusted once again. Because of this change, both snowbikes and snowmobiles have also been removed and replaced with motorcycle and motorcycle with sidecar vehicles. Nine moving trains have also been added to Vikendi, which snake around and throughout the map and stop at 12 newly implemented stations. Catching a train offers a quick way of escaping the zone wall or just getting around.

Locations around Vikendi have changed as well. Both the Tovar and Movatra landmarks have been completely removed, while the brand-new Cargo Depot has been added and Abbey relocated to where a small village once rested on Mount Kreznik. Additional means of cover have been added to the open streets of Volnova too, and Dino Park has been completely remade into the much larger Dinoland.

You can also now find a new weapon on Vikendi: the Mosin-Nagant. The weapon marks a first for PUBG, as it’s a new weapon that’s just a reskin of an older gun–but PUBG will continue to have both firearms exist at the same time. “We’ve decided to test out the idea of shared stat weapons,” PUBG Corp wrote in the Update 7.1 patch notes. “For all intents and purposes, the Mosin-Nagant is a Kar98k. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound.” PUBG Corp added the Mosin in order to create “more weapon diversity without diminishing the availability of the weapons [players] love to use.”

