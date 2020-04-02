PUBG Hotfix Update Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One, Full Patch Notes Detailed

Alongside a brand-new game mode, developer PUBG Corporation has dropped a quick hotfix update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We’ve compiled the patch notes below.

The hotfix update is pretty small, addressing a few minor issues with the game to make the console experience a little smoother. Notably, Xbox players should now be able to search for PS4 players so that they can play together and people should be able to invite their friends to custom matches. The patch also makes some adjustments to Team Deathmatch, particularly re-introducing the maps Sanhok and Vikendi, fixing issues the user interface and player damage, and more.

Elsewhere in the update, PUBG’s shotguns shells should display correctly on the UI, players should climb stairs appropriately in TDM, weapons should no longer move after pulling the pin out of a throwable explosive, and more.

In other PUBG news, the popular online multiplayer shooter has a new game mode loosely based on Dungeons and Dragons. Fantasy Battle Royale is a limited-time event that PUBG Corporation unveiled as an April Fools’ joke, where players embody classes found in D&D fantasy games, like a barbarian or wizard. The LTE runs from April 1-7 and sees a number of changes made to the game, including speeding up the “blue-zone” and more. This comes not long after the studio celebrated the battle royale’s third anniversary and revealed plans for PUBG’s future.