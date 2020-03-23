PUBG’s latest patch will add a bazooka to Karakin

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting its biggest weapon ever. In the game’s upcoming patch 6.3, PUBG Corp. will add the Panzerfaust bazooka to Karakin, the game’s smallest map. Along with the Panzerfaust, the new patch will also include a few much-needed balance changes that should help out some of the game’s weakest guns.

The Panzerfaust probably works the way you think it would: It’s big and unwieldy and when it’s fired it blows up everything in the area. These weapons are one-time use only, but they can destroy certain walls throughout Karakin, just like C4. Just to make the weapon a little bit scarier, it also discharges a small explosion out of the back of the gun, meaning that any teammates behind it are in for an unfortunate surprise. For now the Panzerfaust will only be available on Karakin.

As for PUBG’s other weapons, this patch will take specific aim at the UMP-45, the M249, and the Tommy Gun. The UMP-45 is just getting a much-needed damage boost, as well as an increased rate of fire. The M249, which was previously only available in Care Packages, is now available as standard loot all around Erangel and Miramar, though it isn’t quite as damaging as it used to be. Finally, PUBG Corp. has given the Tommy Gun the ability to accept red dot and holographic sights, which should make the gun a whole lot easier to shoot.

Patch 6.3 is available on the PUBG Test Server now, and will be released on live servers as soon as PUBG Corp. feels the patch is ready. For a full look at everything that’s changing in patch 6.3 you can find the Test Server patch notes below.

Karakin exclusive

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air

One time use

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful!

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters

Tommy Gun

We’ve reduced the bullet deviation penalty when firing for an extended duration

This is due to the increased rate of fire

M249

A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability

Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75

Now holds 150 with an extended mag

UMP-45

This means an increase to the speed at which bullets leave the barrel, making it a bit easier to track moving targets

The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings

Fixed the Following issues:

Starting April 1st (KST) / March 31st (PDT), there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date

A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end

The previous 2019 preset has been replaced by the 2020 Global Esports Ruleset

Blue Zone settings are identical to 2019. However, item spawn rates have been changed in accordance to each map’s ruleset.

This preset uses the S.U.P.E.R ruleset (Official Esports Ruleset)

This allows you to create new custom game experiences similar to the Bluehole mode we recently tested in LABS

‘The First Weapon for Your Chicken Dinner’ preset has been added

Drop in with a random weapon set and fight your way to victory, no weapons spawn in the world, although you can pick up the weapons from player death boxes

This issue will be resolved in next patch