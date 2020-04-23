PUBG’s season 7 trailer shows off updated version of Vikendi, new trains

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is back for its seventh season, and this time around there’s an updated version of Vikendi for players to explore. This patch has been on the test server for the past week, but PUBG Corp. has released a trailer that gives players a preview of the island’s new upgrades now that it’s live for everyone.

The PUBG season 7 gameplay trailer starts out in Vikendi’s new amusement park, Dinoland, where one team ambushes another to start a firefight. The new park is full of colorful buildings for players to fight through, and plenty of life-sized dinosaur sculptures, which replace the old, broken down theme park rides from the original version of the map.

After the brief fight in the park, the trailer moves on to the centerpiece of the new Vikendi: the trains. Season 7’s Vikendi has two trains that constantly run across the island. In the trailer, players use the trains for quick escapes and, of course, massive shootouts. While some players fight on the train, another team drives alongside side it, firing at both teams, which should give you some idea of the new kinds of chaos that are possible.

Along with all these new Vikendi locations, the PUBG season 7 trailer also gives us a glimpse at the game’s new weapon, the Mosin-Nagant, a bolt-action sniper rifle. You can see it on the backs of several players, and also used by the sniper in the shipping yard during the trailer. While the Mosin-Nagant is technically a new weapon, it behaves almost identically to PUBG’s Kar98K, which has been in the game since it launched.

PUBG’s season 7 patch, along with the new version of Vikendi, is out on PC now. The patch is scheduled to arrive on consoles on April 28.

