Public PC beta for the best Halo game begins today

15 SHARES Share Tweet

For years, the only game I played was Halo 2. When Halo 3 came out in 2007, I stopped playing Halo 2 for however many hours it took me to complete Halo 3’s campaign, and then immediately went back to Halo 2. What I’m trying to say is, I think Halo 2 is the best Halo game of all time — and I’m very excited that it’s coming to Windows PC.

On Friday, Halo: The Master Chief Collection developer 343 Industries will begin its public beta period for Halo 2, according to community support and engagement coordinator Tyler Davis. To join the public beta, you must be signed up as part of 343 Industries’ Halo Insider program. There’s no listed release date for Halo 2 or Halo 2: Anniversary on PC.

Related

The Master Chief Collection was announced for PC in March 2019. Halo: Reach was the first game to be released as part of the collection on Steam in December of the same year. The initial launch was rocky, to say the least. 343 Industries surprise launched Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary this March. The rest of the games — Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 — are all expected to launch before the year’s end.

Halo Infinite, the next chapter of the Halo saga, is slated for release this year, too.

Razer Blade 15