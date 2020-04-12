Push Square Forum Megapoll: Best Video Game Box Art

Ha ha no problem really @Tjuz, as you said there’s a bit more choice now and potentially makes for a more varied top twenty!

Here’s the results @Th3solution!

At the bottom of the board with 1 point is Sin & Punishment: Successor the Skies, Natural Doctrine, Bloodborne, Red Dead Redemption 2, Until Dawn, & Sea Of Thieves

Bayonetta, Rime, The Order 1886, Monster Hunter World Iceborne Steelbook, Sakura Wars & AI The Somnium Files all have 2 points and unfortunately won’t proceed further either!

Metal Gear Solid 4, The Darkness 2, & Transistor don’t make the cut with 3 points

and the last of the titles to not make it through to our top twenty is MGS V The Phantom Pain Steelbook, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xcom 2 & Bioshock Infinite – Burial At Sea

The remaining are the fourteen titles making it through to our top 20

With 5 points we have No More Heroes 2 Desperate Struggle alongside Oxenfree, Lost In Shadow & Firewatch to make a fourway tie at 7th

We have a threeway tie at 6 points in 6th with Horizon Zero Dawn’s Steelbook, Final Fantasy XII’s Switch Alternate Japan Cover & Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Nioh 2’s Steelbook is the only one with 7 points in 5th

Monster Hunter Tri charges into 4th with 8 points

In 3rd place with 9 points we have Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night & Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

At 2nd place with 10 points we have



NieR Automata Game of the Yorha Edition

&



Nex Machina

But in first it’s the one and only



Shadow of the Tomb Raider with 19 points … Earning 7 more points then it did in the previous round it was in!