Puzzle Pro explains why you can’t stop playing the viral hit Wordle.

WORDLE is still going strong after going viral on Twitter, but a puzzle expert explains why its straightforward format is so effective.

Mark Whiteway, the editor-in-chief of Puzzler magazine, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, explains why the daily word puzzle is so addictive.

“I believe the game has been well-thought-out.

“The beauty of it is its simplicity,” Whiteway says.

“It’s simple to understand and is based on a language that everyone understands.”

It does not necessitate a great deal of knowledge to attempt…

“I believe [Wordle] taps into that knowledge that everyone possesses without even realizing it.”

Wordle, according to Whiteway, hits a sweet spot in terms of difficulty; too difficult, and people will become frustrated; too easy, and it won’t be enjoyable.

“Getting the level right is one of the crafts in creating a good puzzle, and I believe that’s what’s been done [with Wordle].”

“Words were carefully chosen.”

Also, I believe that six guesses is about the right number to give you a good shot.

“However, it introduces some risk, so you might not get it — even if all of your guesses are reasonable,” says the author.

One of Wordle’s enticing features is that it sends out one puzzle every day, and you’re done after six guesses, win or lose.

While innumerable Wordle clones, such as Wheeldle, have since appeared, it is this formula that has aided in its popularity.

“Word games… and puzzles [are]a great way to get away from what’s going on.”

They’re a wonderful source of entertainment.

“And [Wordle’s] beauty is that it only takes a few minutes to learn.

As a result, there is no remorse for doing so.

“It’s a problem with a solution.

You know, most of the issues we face don’t have a simple solution.

“The brain is wired to try to solve problems, and any hit it gets from solving a solvable puzzle is a win.”

“[Wordle] is involved in all of them.

Because you’ve got a starting point, word puzzles usually do all of that.

“You’ve already absorbed some of that information.

So whatever puzzles you do, whether crosswords or Puzzler’s Codewords, you’ll have a lot of fun.”

“It won’t take up a lot of your time, but it will leave you wanting more,” he says of the daily aspect.

So it’s all about looking forward to the next one.”

“The social…,” says the author.

