Quad HD vs. 120Hz — which display feature do you prefer?

Having a chat with the AC forums.

In 2020, smartphone displays are better than they’ve ever been. Bezels are smaller, resolutions are crispier, and refresh rates are wonderfully fast. Just about all flagships (and even some mid-rangers) have top-notch screens these days, but that’s not to say they come without any quirks.

Take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for example. The phone has both a Quad HD and a 120Hz refresh rate, but you cannot use both of these things at the same time. If you want that Quad HD resolution, you need to step down to a 60Hz refresh rate. If you want 120Hz, the resolution is reduced to Full HD.

This is something we’ve seen on other phones before, but the Note has really gotten people talking about which of these things they prefer more.

j_hansen 08-20-2020 03:07 AM I don’t notice the difference in the resolution but I most certainly do notice the difference in 120hz Reply

Notefan161 08-20-2020 04:09 AM I don’t think i could ever go back to 60hz Reply

ABOSWORTH007 08-20-2020 04:38 AM This 100%. 120hz is just stunning! Can’t even tell the difference between FHD and QHD. No brainer. Go with 120hz Reply

BigMosley 08-20-2020 05:33 AM 120hz over WQHD+ for me, no brainer. The 120hz over 60hz is a night and day difference, the WQHD+ over FHD+ not so much. Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you prefer Quad HD or 120Hz for your smartphone display?

Join the conversation in the forums!