Quad HD vs. 120Hz — which display feature do you prefer?

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

In 2020, smartphone displays are better than they’ve ever been. Bezels are smaller, resolutions are crispier, and refresh rates are wonderfully fast. Just about all flagships (and even some mid-rangers) have top-notch screens these days, but that’s not to say they come without any quirks.

Take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for example. The phone has both a Quad HD and a 120Hz refresh rate, but you cannot use both of these things at the same time. If you want that Quad HD resolution, you need to step down to a 60Hz refresh rate. If you want 120Hz, the resolution is reduced to Full HD.

This is something we’ve seen on other phones before, but the Note has really gotten people talking about which of these things they prefer more.

j_hansen

08-20-2020 03:07 AM

I don’t notice the difference in the resolution but I most certainly do notice the difference in 120hz

Notefan161

08-20-2020 04:09 AM

I don’t think i could ever go back to 60hz

ABOSWORTH007

08-20-2020 04:38 AM

This 100%. 120hz is just stunning! Can’t even tell the difference between FHD and QHD. No brainer. Go with 120hz

BigMosley

08-20-2020 05:33 AM

120hz over WQHD+ for me, no brainer. The 120hz over 60hz is a night and day difference, the WQHD+ over FHD+ not so much.

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you prefer Quad HD or 120Hz for your smartphone display?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Surround sound

What Android users need to know about spatial audio

Getting spatial audio on your Android phone is as easy! You just need good headphones and the right app.

The Pixel Strikes Back

Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5

We’re still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to speculate what it might offer. Here’s everything we know so far!

exclusive

Google Pixel 5 will have a Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz display, ultra-wide camera

Google’s Pixel 5 is coming soon. Ahead of the rumored September 30 launch, we’ve been able to confirm a lot of key specs — including its display, processor, and more.

Stand out

What color Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should you buy?

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powerful and capable phones, but do they look any good? Thanks to these striking colors, they sure do!

