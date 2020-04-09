Quads Mode In Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Replaces Trios Option

Update: The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 update actually replaces Trios mode with Quads in Call of Duty: Warzone rather than offering Quads as an additional game mode. The original story has been updated to reflect this.

Original story follows…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 update is now live, and developer Infinity Ward has introduced a new game mode to the free-to-play battle royale experience CoD: Warzone. You can check out the full Season 3 patch notes to see what’s new across both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The new mode is Quads, which adds an extra player to each battle royale team. The mode replaces the Trios option originally in the game. You can now take a four-man team into Battle Royale and Plunder, giving you more chances to win and a better opportunity to revive. But of course, the odds will be stacked against you should you lose a member of your fireteam–or all three. Teamwork is more necessary than ever in Quads. It will also seemingly be important in Duos, an unannounced mode that briefly leaked on the game’s official website.

However, the addition of Quads also means the removal of Trios, or Warzone’s original three-player squads. You can still play play solo, but it’s either that or the four-player Quads–Trios mode has been removed entirely, and some fans are not happy.

More additions are headed to Warzone in the coming weeks thanks to Season 3. These include changes to loot (like silenced and non-silenced variants of weapons littered throughout the map), tweaks to the playlist (such as “Scopes and Scatter Guns,” which forces players to use snipers and shotguns only), additional weapons and blueprints, and more.

Infinity Ward has finally detailed everything coming to Modern Warfare now that Season 3 is here. This includes new maps and weapons, a host of additional Operators, additional Warzone content, customization options like skins, and much more.