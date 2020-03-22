Quantic Dream Classic Indigo Prophecy Getting Physical PS4 Release

Fahrenheit

Quantic Dream’s cult classic murder mystery Indigo Prophecy – better known as Fahrenheit outside North America – is getting a physical PlayStation 4 release, courtesy of Limited Run Games. The title, which originally launched on PlayStation 2 in 2005, was ported to Sony’s current console as part of its PS2 Classics programme.

Pre-orders will open on 3rd April and will run for four weeks, so you’ll have a little bit of time to snag a copy. This title precedes the likes of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, and helped lay the foundations for the French developer’s narrative-driven games. It’s dated, but it’s well worth experiencing if you’re a fan of the firm’s other titles.