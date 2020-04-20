Quantum Error PS5 Development Is ‘Very Fast and Smooth’, But Dev Can’t Commit to Being a Launch Game

It’s too early to say

Video games are slowly being announced for PlayStation 5, one of which being horror title Quantum Error. The next-gen title is targeting 4K visuals, 60 frames-per-second, taking advantage of the machine’s Tempest Engine, and implementing ray-tracing. It’s shaping up to be a very interesting experience, but developer TeamKill Media can’t commit to being a PS5 launch title just yet.

In a statement given to Push Square, a spokesperson said: “It is too early to say yet if Quantum Error will release by PS5 launch or how long after launch. Development is going very fast and smooth but, there is still much to be done. So, we will see.” Although we may have to wait a short period of time before Quantum Error launches on PS5 following the actual hardware’s release, it’s nice to know that development of the title continues to be smooth despite working from home. We’re sure the Coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on things, but Quantum Error is still coming along very nicely. Don’t forget that the game will also be coming to PlayStation 4 at some point in the future.

When do you reckon Quantum Error will release on PS5? Let us know in the comments below.