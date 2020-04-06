Quibi’s Horror Anthology 50 States Of Fright Gets Frantic, Frightening Trailer

The streaming service Quibi has launched today, April 6, with a variety of original shows making use of its short-form video format. All videos and episodes will be no longer than 10 minutes, making it perfect for things like sketch comedy and anthology shows. The horror anthology 50 States of Fright releases next week, and the full trailer has been released.

As the title suggests, the show revolves around urban legends from all over the US. The trailer is basically just a quickly cut montage of scary moments, and it’s hard to know what these actual stories will be about. But if you like ghosts, zombies, torch-carrying cultists, axe-wielding maniacs, and haunted hay bales, then this is definitely the show for you. Check it out below:

50 States of Fright launches on Monday, April 13, and new episodes will be released each day. The show is executively produced by Evil Dead director and genre veteran Sam Raimi, and the cast includes Taissa Farmiga (The Nun), Christina Ricci (Black Snake Moan), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Ron Livingston (Office Space), and Rory Culkin (Signs).

Quibi costs $5 a month with ads or $8 a month without. It has launched with 50 original shows, including reboots of MTV’s Singled Out and Punk’d. Last month it was announced that a reboot of the much-loved mockumentary series Reno 911 is also in development.

