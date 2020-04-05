Quick! There’s still time for sign up for a free Sling TV subscription

In need of a new source of entertainment while you’re stuck at home? You can currently sign up for a 14-day free trial of Sling TV, no strings attached. That’s right — no credit card information, no fixed term contract, no limited access. Just enter your email address and you’ll have access to the entire catalog of live and on-demand content in a mere matter of seconds.

Sling TV gives you access to more than 45 different channels including news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, HLN and Fox News. Fortunately, for those times when you want to get away from the real world, there are also entertainment channels like A&E, Bravo, and HGTV. Family stations include popular channels like Nick Jr, Cartoon Network, and the Food Network. You can also learn plenty of things via National Geographic, History Channel, and Discovery channel, before retreating to some lighter fluffy TV from E and Lifetime. Other channels include Comedy Central, FX, TLC, and Syfy, so you’re not going to be short on great options.

There’s a varied mixture for all the family, further backed up by the option of over 50,000 different on-demand movies and shows. A free Cloud DVR service means you won’t miss any of the shows you love either. You can even watch Sling across three screens simultaneously so the whole household can get involved.

Sling advertises itself as ‘like live TV, only better’ and it’s definitely got a point. It’s a fantastic way to keep yourself and your family entertained during quiet days at home.

The Sling TV free trial is a similar offer to the Disney+ free trial that’s also available, which offers up a week’s access to the service for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing up front with no commitment to subscribe at the end of it.

Combine the two services, and you’re going to struggle to run out of entertainment for the next week or two. There’s a wealth of content out there, and this seems like the perfect time to discover your new favorite show or dive into an old love courtesy of the on-demand services that both subscriptions provide.

Sling TV is available through multiple devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG webOS and Xbox One, as well as your phone or computer.