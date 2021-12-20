Quit Facebook Messenger RIGHT NOW because a cyber-expert has revealed a new reason to do so.

Today is the last day to uninstall Facebook Messenger, according to a cyber-expert.

The widely used chat app has billions of users, but it isn’t without flaws.

Messenger benefits from being linked to your Facebook account, allowing you to chat with friends and family quickly.

However, Zak Doffman, a cybersecurity expert, advises against using the app.

He claims that because of the lack of encryption and invasions of privacy, you should use WhatsApp or Signal instead.

Messenger Rooms, according to Doffman, are “part of Facebook’s data harvesting machine.”

“We collect data from Rooms in the same way we collect data from other parts of Facebook, whether you joined through one of our apps or without logging into an account,” Facebook says.

The main gripe is that all Messenger messages are not encrypted by default.

Encryption scrambles messages and calls in transit, allowing only the sender and recipient to see them.

This prevents anyone from reading your WhatsApp conversations, including Facebook.

However, unlike other apps, Messenger does not come with default encryption.

“It’s been three years since Facebook promised Messenger would have end-to-end encryption by default,” Doffman explained.

“Even as its deployment appears to push back further and further, Facebook has been telling users how important such security is.”

Facebook has praised encryption.

Despite pressure from law enforcement and child safety organizations, the company has repeatedly stated its intention to implement encryption across all of its platforms.

Last month, Facebook’s Antigone Davis said, “Every day billions of people send private messages as an essential part of daily life – to check in with family and friends, talk to their child’s teacher, and even communicate with doctors.”

“It’s why the vast majority of Britons rely on apps that use end-to-end encryption, which means that only the sender and recipient can see the contents of a message.”

“To protect their private messages and all personal information contained within them from hackers, fraudsters, and criminals.”

The ability to host Rooms with up to 50 people is one of Facebook Messenger’s biggest features.

This is ideal for groups of friends, businesses, and other organizations during lockdowns.

However, according to Doffman, there are now better options.

“It was a major accomplishment when WhatsApp expanded its fully secure video calling up to eight participants,” Doffman said.

“Signal has significantly – five-fold – raised that bar.”

“It’s not quite as adaptable as Rooms, but it’s a lot more private and secure.”

“My current advice is for you to use WhatsApp as your daily messenger, but run Signal in parallel,” he added.

Encryption is lacking…

