Rachel McAdams Would Be Down To Play Regina George In A Mean Girls Sequel

If by some miracle a Mean Girls sequel with the original characters ever happened, we know Rachel McAdams would be keen for it. While no sequel is officially in the works that we know of, McAdams has expressed interest in the concept of playing Regina in a later stage in her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.

During a COVID-19 charity livestream, the actress answered a question from a fan asking if she would ever reprise the iconic role. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her,” McAdams said.

This isn’t the first time Rachel McAdams has mused on a potential Mean Girls sequel. In a 2016 interview she said, “we got to have a reunion at a photoshoot a couple of years ago and it wasn’t enough.” She speculated then that Regina could be a mom who “had a few babies who are plotting your demise in the womb.”

While there was a Mean Girls 2 released in 2011, it was a sequel only in name, with all new characters and only one of the original cast members (Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall) returning.

The original movie was written by Tina Fey, who’s since taken the franchise in directions that don’t seem to involve plans for a direct sequel. In 2018 Fey adapted it into a musical that premiered on Broadway, and earlier this year announced that she would be adapting the musical back into a film.

If nothing else, hopefully the new movie will have room for cameos from the original cast.