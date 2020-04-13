Radiohead adds concert film archives to YouTube for isolated fans

Rock band Radiohead has started uploading some of its concert film archives to its YouTube channel, giving fans something free to help keep them entertained during the long quarantine. The footage is available for anyone to stream; you don’t have to pay for it or have a YouTube Premium subscription, though the latter will let you save them for offline playback.

Radiohead announced the new plan on its Twitter account, stating that it ‘hereby present(s) the first of several weekly live shows coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel.’ That means, of course, you’re going to have to be patient to get access to more of the shows — things are kicking off tomorrow at 5PM ET / 2PM PT with the band’s “Live From a Tent in Dublin” concert.

It’s unclear whether the band plans to release each weekly archived concert on Thursdays or if that just happens to be this week’s date. Radiohead shared a clip of the concert in its tweeted announcement.

The new YouTube plan (you can find the band’s channel here) follows its launch of the Radiohead Public Library, which is a part of the band’s website that aggregates music videos, images, copies of posters, links to albums, and similar content. The upcoming concert footage is already scheduled; you can watch it starting tomorrow through the video below:

Radiohead isn’t the first band to offer its fans something during this depressing time of quarantine. Late last month, Nine Inch Nails announced the surprise launch of two new albums, both available to download for free from its website or to stream from any of the major streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.