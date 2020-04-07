Radomir Antic, the coach of Atlético’s ‘double’, dies

Has died Radomir Antic. He was 71 years old. Atlético de Madrid, the club he brought to glory with the conquest of the historic double with the League and the Copa del Rey (1996), has revealed the death of the only coach who has led the three greats of Spanish football.

He was first in Madrid where he was dismissed due to the persistence of Johan Cruyff in denouncing that this team did not give a show. But before that, he began his career on the bench in Spain, managing Zaragoza after winning in his country, leading Partizán from Belgrade to win two consecutive Leagues.

The athletic family is mourning the passing of one of our legendary coaches: Radomir Antic. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace. ➡ https://t.co/lnE5FL0lWt pic.twitter.com/50mgGMf51p – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 6, 2020

Replaced Say Stéfano on the Bernabéu bench when the ‘Dream Team’ of Cruyff cSpanish football began to govern and the echo of the ‘Quinta del Buitre’ died out. But it was short-lived because the then president Ramon Mendoza dismissed him in January, being the leader of the championship, because that Madrid did not give a show. The thesis of Cruyff.

‘Radomir, I love you’

A Madrid that later lost its League on the last day in Tenerife. Then he went to Oviedo, prologue to his brightest stage in the old and already destroyed Calderón when he won a League and a Cup, precisely in Cruyff’s last season at the Camp Nou. He spent two more years in the Calderón. Until 1998.

An eleven that was recited almost from memory with Molina, Geli, Solozábal, Santi, Toni, Vizcaíno, Pantic, Simeone and Caminero, Kiko and Penev. A team that had the cunning of Pantic in the shots to set pieces (fouls and corners) together with the scoring nose of several of his pieces.

You made bigger by @Atleti, you made our rivalry bigger. Goodbye to a unique trajectory: ATM, FCB and RM, among others. DEP Radomir Antic – Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 6, 2020

Up to four footballers that season exceeded ten goals: Penev (scored 16), Simeone (12), Kiko (11) and Pantic (10). Among the four they scored more goals than 11 First teams at the end of the championship.

“His good work on the Atletico bench earned him not only to become one of our most prestigious coaches, currently being the fourth coach in Atletico history with the most official games led, with a total of 189, but also to earn unconditional affection from a stand that sang the ‘Radomir, I love you’ every time our team played at home, “recalls Atlético de Madrid in its farewell message.

“With the loss of Radomir we lose a little bit of the club’s heart” (Miguel Ángel Gil Marín)

“With the loss of Radomir, a bit of the heart of the club leaves us,” he confessed. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, the CEO of the rojiblanco club. “We have left a great person and one of the architects of the magnificent golden age that Atlético lived”, he added Enrique Cerezo, President.

Then, he had to return to ensure the permanence of the rojblanco team, something that, however, he could no longer achieve in the 1999-2000 season when Atlético completed its descent to the Second Division.

Six months at the Camp Nou

Antic still ended up passing the Camp Nou bench. It was a hard time. The black years of Gaspart, who did without Louis van Gaal in January 2003 and opted for the former Atlético coach, with the aim of placing the team, which was in a self-destructive process, in the UEFA Cup.

Today Radomir Antic, who was coach of FC Barcelona in 2003, has left us. Barcelona is mourning the loss of a very dear man in the world of football. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/vXZ3U49pM2 – FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona_es) April 6, 2020

Antic achieved the objective and felt that he had made merits to continue directing Barça. But the virtuous circle of Joan Laporta appeared, who opted for Frank Rijkaard. And the Serbian coach’s stage was really brief at Camp Nou. Hardly six months.

Later, his coaching career led him to Celta, to the Serbian team, which he took to the World Cup in South Africa, ending his career at Shandong Luneng and Hebei Zhongji of the Chinese league.