Rage 2: Collector’s Edition discounted to $41 on Amazon

Source: Bethesda
Rage 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter from Bethesda. The game recently got a few expansions, and plays better than ever. If you’re a fan of the shooter, or like collecting items, you’ll be happy to know that the Rage 2: Collector’s Edition, that comes with a talking mutant head, is around $41 on Xbox One. The PlayStation 4 and PC versions are a little more expensive.
You can take a look at the contents below.
- Ruckus the Crusher Talking Head: Everyone’s favorite mutant is ready to become the new conversation piece in your household. This extremely limited edition mountable head features a motion sensor that lets it talk and sing for hours! Ruckus the Crusher Head is approximately 12 inches (in.) by 7 in. x 5 in.
- Rise of the Ghosts Expansion: You’ll just need to buy the second one if you get this edition, the first expansion is free with the package.
- Steelbook: A steel case featuring the Goon Squad’s finest artwork.
- Digital items: BFG gun, Wasteland Wizard Cheat Codes, Progress Booster, and Battle Standard.
Quantities are extremely limited to act fast. The collector’s edition usually goes for $120.
Save the world
Rage 2: Collector’s Edition
The continuation of a popular shooter
Following a catastrophic asteroid impact, Earth is in ruin and numerous individuals are put into underground hibernation. Unfortunately, events don’t go according to plan and the surface is overrun by mutants and an oppressive organization.
