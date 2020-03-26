Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes Squashes Several Bugs

Rainbow Six Siege is in its fifth season now and updates are still being pushed out frequently for small technical errors and slight visual tweaks. That’s the name of the game in the latest update Y5S1.1, with numerous fixes for sound effect-related issues and minor graphical inconsistencies.

There’s nothing in the way of balancing or changes to the overall meta, so this latest update is likely only going to interest you if you’re been bugged by duplicated walking effects or issues with pulling out your shield when playing as certain operators.

There are more detrimental issues fixed too, such as certain walls on some maps not taking damage when attacked from one side. There’s also sweeping fixes for some collision issues and some strange physics behavior from breaking charges when placed on the lower sections of barricaded windows.

The full patch notes can be found below, with Ubisoft saying it will roll out across PC, Xbox One, and PS4 this week.