Random: Animal Crossing Player Proudly Displays PlayStation Characters in Their Home

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the only thing social media can talk about in a positive light at the moment, to the point where it’s even got some residents of Push Square Towers turning their heads towards the Big N. It looks like a really good game, and our friends over at Nintendo Life certainly think so with a 10/10 review, but some players can’t help but share their continuing PlayStation allegiance with the world.

Reddit user emperor790 is one such user, who has taken it upon themselves to decorate their home space with art of some of Sony’s best video game characters. They’ve got Ellie from The Last of Us, Nathan Drake from Uncharted, and even InFAMOUS: Second Son’s Delsin. Joining the party is Kratos, Spider-Man, and everyone’s favourite protagonist Deacon St. John. Characters which have already made or are about to make their debut on PC aren’t left out in the cold either. Horizon: Zero Dawn’s Aloy, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, and Detroit: Become Human’s Connor are also in attendance.

Let’s hope some of PlayStation’s finest enjoy tending to their new island and meeting new friends as they await their next entries on PlayStation 5. Have you kitted your Animal Crossing home space out in PlayStation related gear? Tend to the weeds in the comments below.