Random: Kratos Becomes the Ultimate Duck Dad in God of War Tubbz Range

Quack back

Tubbz toys are a much more attractive alternative to Funko Pops, owing to the fact that they’re actually rubber ducks in costume. The range has been growing rapidly since its debut a few years ago, and now it’s adding one of PlayStation’s most popular properties to its catalogue: God of War. As part of the series’ second anniversary, you’ll be able to pre-order Kratos and Atreus in waterfowl form.

Personally, we reckon these look pretty cute, but they’re an acquired taste, we suppose. Will you be adding either of these to your collection? Just add bubble bath in the comments section below.