Random: PlayStation Fan Designs Epic 1000 Piece Puzzle of Their Favourite PS4 Games

Isolation commemoration

Wow, the PlayStation community really is the best, isn’t it? During these uncertain times, Reddit user frogfuhrer has put their spare time to good use by designing and having a gigantic 1000 piece puzzle constructed containing some of their favourite PlayStation 4 games. The user said that they were bored during quarantine in Belgium and decided to employ website yoursurprise.be to put it together.

As you can see from the image above, the puzzle contains the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Detroit: Become Human. Frogfuhrer is also quite clearly a big fan of Assassin’s Creed as both Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey feature prominently. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Remastered round out the piece.

This is such a cool idea, and to see it executed so well is a pleasure to see. Nice one, frogfuhrer. Have you had any PlayStation-oriented ideas you’d like to put into practice while in isolation? Let us know in the comments below.