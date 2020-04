Fingers on the Clicker

You know your entertainment brand is popular when it becomes a question on legendary US quiz show Jeopardy. That’s exactly what happened to The Last of Us last night, as footage of the title’s sequel was shown during a semi-final round focused on the ‘World of Video Games’. Contestant Xiaoke knew the answer, so congratulations to her.

How do you think you would fare in a video game-focused quiz? Climb to the top the leaderboards in the comments section below.