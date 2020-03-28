Random: We’d Read This Incredible Retro The Last of Us Comic

Resident Evil and Metal Gear Solid also represented

Classic comic books look incredible even by modern standards, particularly the likes of Tales from Crypt. These inspired designs by Rockstar North illustrator Mark Scicluna have really captured our imagination, then. We love The Last of Us cover most, but his adaptations of Resident Evil, Metal Gear Solid, and Crash Bandicoot are equally good.

Even director Neil Druckmann is impressed, exclaiming on Twitter: “Oh my God! These are incredible!” You can view the full set through here, courtesy of Scicluna’s website. Bravo, sir – bravo!