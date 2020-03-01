Range Rover Sport SVR: a beast of 575 hp

This winter is being especially mild in terms of weather. However, for ski and mountain lovers there is always time to go out and look for snow at the highest levels. To reach them, you have to face roads away from the road until you find the snow. To make that journey, a vehicle that responds to the needs of the terrain is necessary, first on the asphalt route – highway, national roads and twisted mountain roads -, to subsequently go to the mud and step at the end of the entire white mantle of the snow.

We tested the Range Rover Sport SVR at the Grandvalira (Andorra) station, a machine with V8 engine that delivers 575 hp of power, for which there are no obstacles. It is not only because of the enormous power of this model, that it is also because of the important technological burden that makes life easier when it comes to getting around the road traps.

After traveling about 300 kilometers from Lleida to Andorra, where the road does not meander, and where there are hardly any overtaking areas and the traffic density is high, at the Lad Rover winter driving circuit in Grandvalira he demonstrated his 4×4 credentials.

The route, located on full ski slopes, with ice sheets – it has a north orientation – and slopes that exceeded 20 degrees of inclination, becomes almost a children’s game for the Range Rover Sport SRV.

The snow and ice reduce the grip of the wheels to a minimum, to compensate for it, the model mounts Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires, which ensure perfect sliding despite low friction, in addition to getting the most out of Terrain Response technology 2 from Land Rover. An intelligent system that automatically selects the appropriate driving mode according to the situation: normal, dynamic mode, grass / gravel / snow, mud, furrows, sand and rock. These modes can be selected directly by the driver.

Driving modes

In the layout of Grandvalira we first tested the Terrain Response 2 mode and then we did it in sand mode with which we achieved greater control of the car’s traction. From there you only have to rely on your hands to know when you have to turn the steering wheel, avoiding high speeds that force us to fly back to correct the trajectory. A good use of the brake at the entrance of the curves can help us turn because when you quickly release the wheels they stick back to the snow.

On the winter driving track we also tested the behavior of the Land Rover Velar, possibly the most elegant car of the Land Rover family, for its stylized figure that is helped by its retractable door handles. Technologically it is very similar to SRV, but its power is significantly lower, and it shows. .