Recharge your devices with RAVPower’s 10000mAh power bank on sale for $10

The RAVPower 10000mAh portable charger dual USB power bank is down to a paltry $9.99 when you clip the $5 off on-page coupon at Amazon. This power bank normally sells for around $15, and it’s currently $14 without the coupon. The drop to $10 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen since it doubles with the small regular price drop. That’s a lot of juice for less than ten bucks.
Easy Buy
RAVPower 10000mAh portable charger dual USB power bank
The ultra slim power bank is only 15mm deep, so it’s extremely portable. The battery size of 10000mAh is enough for a full charge of even the largest phones. Can charge two devices at once and has built-in safety features to protect them all.
$9.99
$15.00 $5 off
It never hurts to have a little extra power. It definitely hurts to have that little extra power in the form of some bulky, heavy device that weighs down your backpack or is too big for a pocket. RAVPower’s device manages to fit 10000mAh in a portable charger small enough to carry anywhere. It’s only 15mm thick and weighs less than eight ounces. Wherever you need that extra juice, take the RAVPower with you.
Obviously you can find power banks with a lot more output, but 10000mAh is plenty for any journey. You can completely recharge an iPhone 11 Pro Max one and a half times or a Samsung Galaxy S10 twice. If you have a smaller phone than either of those, you can get even more out of it. The product page lists a lot of the compatible smartphones, but suffice it to say this charger can be used with pretty much any iPhone or Android phone, including the major ones and lesser known models.
The two USB-A ports can be used at the same time. They use iSmart tech so they can detect what’s being plugged in and deliver the best possible charge. There are also built-in safety features that keep the power bank from over charging or doing other things like overheating or short circuiting. All your devices will be safe while plugged in.
RAVPower backs this power bank up with an 18-month warranty.
