Recordings third season Sex Education postponed due to corona measures | NOW

The filming of the third season of Sex Education, due to start in May, have been postponed for the time being due to the extended lockdown in the UK. According to producer Eleven Film Deadline let them know.

On Thursday, it was announced that the lockdown in the United Kingdom would be extended by at least three weeks, making withdrawals impossible

It is not yet known when the filming of the popular Netflix comedy will resume, depending on when the lockdown will be released.

Several Netflix productions are currently on hold due to the applicable corona measures. So are the recordings of the second season of The Witcher discontinued. The recordings of the fourth season of The Crown were completed just before the lockdown.

Sex Education revolves around shy Otis (played by Asa Butterfield). Together with an extroverted girlfriend, he starts a sex aid clinic in their high school, although Otis himself is still a virgin. He gives his advice based on what he receives from his mother (Gillian Anderson), who works as a sex therapist.

The second season of the series premiered on January 17, 2020.

